Real Madrid Slam Atletico Fans For Their 'repugnant act Of Racism' Against Vinicius Jr

La Liga giants Real Madrid have slammed Atletico Madrid fans for hanging Vinicius Jr's effigy from a highway bridge on Thursday, just hours before the Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos issued a statement to condemn the act, which they referred to as one of 'racism' and 'xenophobia.' Soon after, Atletico Madrid also condemned the act, stating that while the rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, so is the respect.

Atletico & Real Madrid condemn act of 'racism' & 'xenophobia'

After some Atletico Madrid fans carried out this act, Real Madrid issued a strong statement (as per AP) to lament the 'repugnant act of racism, xenophobia, and hatred' against their player, Vinicius Jr. Their statement added, "Attacks such as those suffered by our player, or those suffered by any sportsperson, have no place in a society such as ours."

Soon after Real Madrid condemned this act, Atletico Madrid also issued a similar statement, wherein they made it clear that such an act was 'repugnant and inadmissible.' Their statement added, "Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unreserved. The rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, but so is respect. No individual, whatever their intentions or colors, can tarnish the coexistence between different supporters. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid this."

La Liga too released a statement of their own to condemn this act of 'hatred and intimidation.' Their statement read, "These types of manifestations, charged with hatred, only encourage violence and have no place in our sport. Soccer must be lived with passion, but always respecting the players, the opponent, and the fans. This type of vandalism is unacceptable.

Vinicius Jr has been the victim of several acts of racism

Vinicius Jr, who has been the victim of several acts of racism in the past, also took to his Instagram account a few weeks ago and posted a lengthy post to explain why he would continue celebrating the way he does despite the racist remarks he receives from opposition fans.

"They started criminalizing my dancing. Dances that are not mine Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Griezmann, João Felix, Matheus Cunha... they are Brazilian funk and sambist artists, reggaeton singers, and American black. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I ain't stopping," read an excerpt of his statement.