Real Madrid To Sign Rennes Prodigy Eduardo Camavinga Amid PSG's Mbappe Drama: Report

Real Madrid will reportedly sign 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga before the transfer deadline. The French midfielder is allegedly set to join the Spanish club with an official announcement to be made on Tuesday, according to a media report. Here's everything we know about the reported deal so far -

Official bid from Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga: bit more than €30m, add ons included in the proposal. Camavinga prefers to leave Rennes now more than as free agent in 2022. Agreement close to be finalized. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid



Personal terms agreed until June 2026. #Camavinga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Eduardo Camavinga transfer to Real Madrid?

According to a report by ESPN, also confirmed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rennes' defensive midfielder (DM) Eduardo Camavinga is set to join Spanish club Real Madrid on a 5-year-deal. The Spanish club will reportedly pay "€30 million ($35 million) for the 18-year-old highly coveted player. Camavinga only has one year left on his contract with Rennes and is reportedly expected to complete his medical on Tuesday in Clairefontaine.

The French DM will train with France's Under-21 squad there. According to the report, Rennes did not want to let Camavinga walk away next summer as a free agent and are hence, happy with the deal. Romano, also tweeted a confirmation for Camavinga's Real Madrid transfer saying that the DM has been signed for "€31m plus add ons." According to Romano, the Frenchman has also already completed his medical.

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ⚪️🚨 #DeadlineDay



Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW - no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Camavinga's transfer has been the talk of the town since July 2021, when the DM was speculated to be signed on by Manchester United amongst others. Man United's fans have been begging the club to "sign a DM" for days now since the squad has several AMs. The 18-year-old French man was also linked for a move within his league to PSG for the transfer window.

However, according to the tweet seen above, the Rennes prodigy has chosen Real Madrid over Manchester United and PSG where currently football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi respectively dwell. Camavinga has also been called up for France U21 for the Euro 2023 qualifiers in September.

It's also worth noting that Eduardo Camavinga was not the only French player that Real Madrid was looking to sign this season. Real Madrid was reportedly in talks with PSG over the transfer of world-cup winner Kylian Mbappe. However, according to the report, after the deal between Madrid and PSG over Mbappe "stalled," the Spanish club knocked on the doors of another French club, Rennes.

The deal between Real Madrid and Rennes was signed on Monday, with fans looking forward to his alleged Tuesday confirmation announcement. Apart from PSG and Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund were all linked with Camavinga's transfer news for the season.

