Real Madrid Vs Alaves Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

Real Madrid are up against Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Saturday night. Real Madrid head into the match after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) in the Leg 1 match of the Last 16 stage of the UEFA Champion League. Meanwhile, Alaves travel to Madrid after earring a 2-1 victory over Valencia on February 13 in the La Liga.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Real Madrid sits atop the La Liga 2021-22 points table with 16 wins, six draws, and two losses in 24 games. Their last league game ended in a 0-0 draw against Villareal and they have won two of their last five games, while two matches have ended in draws and faced defeat in one game. In the meantime, Alaves are currently placed 18th in the standings with five wins, five draws, and 14 defeats from 24 matches.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 match in India?

Football fans in India wondering how to watch the Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 match can do so by tuning in to the live telecast on MTV and VH1 channels. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application or website of Voot Select and the Jio TV app. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM on Monday as per the Indian Standard Time from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Alaves match by tuning in to the Sky Sports Network. At the same time, fans can enjoy live streaming on La Liga TV. Fans can enjoy the live stream on La Liga TV by a subscription either by Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match is scheduled to start from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at 8:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match in the US?

Meanwhile, football fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the Real Madrid vs Alaves match by tuning in to the ESPN Network. The match won’t be telecast live in the US, however, fans can enjoy the live streaming on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at 3:00 PM on Sunday in the US.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match: Predicted Line-ups

Real Madrid predicted starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema

Alaves predicted starting XI: Pacheco, Tenaglia, Lejeune, Miazga, Duarte, Loum, Escalante, Pina, Jason, Fuente, Rioja

(Instagram Image: @realmadrid/@deportivoalaves)