Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club: How To Watch La Liga New Season Live In India, UK & US?

The 93rd edition of La Liga, Spain's top-level football club tournament, kick-started on Friday with a match between Almeria and Rayo Vallecano. The competition is scheduled to take place from August 11, 2023, to May 26, 2024. Real Madrid are all set to play their opening match against Athletic Club at midnight on Sunday.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid will be looking for a strong start this season

Madrid finished 2nd last season, 10 pts behind title-holder, FC Barcelona

Athletic Club finished 8th on the La Liga 2022-23 points

Where will the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 match take place?

The La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club is scheduled to take place at San Mames Stadium, the home stadium of the Athletic.

When will the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 match take place?

The La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club is slated to take place at 1:00 AM on Sunday, August 13 (9:30 PM - Saturday local time).

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 match in India?

The live broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be shown on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be shown on the Viaplay Sports1 TV channel. The live streaming will be available on Viaplay. (8:30 PM - Saturday UK time)

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 match in the US?

In the United States, the live broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be shown on the ABC TV channel. The live streaming will be available on the fuboTV app and website. (3:30 PM - Saturday US time)

