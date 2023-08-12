Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club: How To Watch La Liga New Season Live In India, UK & US?

Quick links:
Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid; (Image: AP)
The 93rd edition of La Liga, Spain's top-level football club tournament, kick-started on Friday with a match between Almeria and Rayo Vallecano. The competition is scheduled to take place from August 11, 2023, to May 26, 2024. Real Madrid are all set to play their opening match against Athletic Club at midnight on Sunday.
The La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club is scheduled to take place at San Mames Stadium, the home stadium of the Athletic.
The La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club is slated to take place at 1:00 AM on Sunday, August 13 (9:30 PM - Saturday local time).
The live broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be shown on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be shown on the Viaplay Sports1 TV channel. The live streaming will be available on Viaplay. (8:30 PM - Saturday UK time)
In the United States, the live broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be shown on the ABC TV channel. The live streaming will be available on the fuboTV app and website. (3:30 PM - Saturday US time)
Image: AP