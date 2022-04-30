Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Stream: How To Watch Potential La Liga Title Decider Live?

La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to take on Espanyol in their next league game at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, a day on which they can win the title for a record-extending 35th time. The game is scheduled to commence live at 7:45 PM IST on April 30.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga matches live in India, the US and the UK, and the Real Madrid vs Espanyol live stream details.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol live stream details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to the Viacom Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Real Madrid vs Espanyol live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Real Madrid vs Espanyol live stream, fans can watch it on La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will begin live at 3:15 PM BST on Saturday, April 30.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol live stream details in US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game will commence live at 10:15 AM ET on Saturday, April 30.

La Liga title race: Real Madrid could lift trophy with a draw

Real Madrid have scored 78 points after 33 games and are 14 points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have played a game more. The only team that is still in the title race along Carlo Ancelotti's side is El Clasico rivals Barcelona, but only just. Since the Catalan giants have scored 63 points, a draw against Espanyol this weekend would ensure that Los Blancos lift the title for a record-extending 35th time.