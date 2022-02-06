Real Madrid Vs Granada Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

In a David against Goliath-like clash, league leaders Real Madrid are all set to host 16th place, Granada, in a fascinating La Liga clash. The match is set to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, February 7 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. While it may look like a simple match for the Blancos with Granada having struggled in their last few matches, Madrid, too, has not been in the best of form. Going into this match, Real Madrid has not won in two games now as the league match vs Elche ended in a draw and the Merengues lost to Athletic Club as they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

A win for the Merengues will put them six points clear at the top of the table. Granada will also be aiming to win as they are on a four-game winless streak after they beat Atletico Madrid back in December 2021. Check out the live streaming details for the La Liga match of Real Madrid vs Granada in India, the US, and the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Granada live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch the La Liga match can tune in to MTV or Vh1 on their television sets. The intense La Liga match can also be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Real Madrid vs Granada clash looks set to be a mouth-watering encounter and is set to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, February 7, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Granada live stream in the US

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Real Madrid vs Granada La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Real Madrid vs Granada La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV, viewers can live stream it on ESPN+. The Real Madrid vs Granada La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, February 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Granada live in the UK?

Football fans who want to watch the Real Madrid vs Granada game in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. and can also be live-streamed on SkyGo. The Real Madrid vs Granada live stream is scheduled for 8:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday, February 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

(Image: AP)