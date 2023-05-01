'I Don’t Think Real Madrid..': Ex-Liverpool Star Reveals 'big Problem' For Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid will host Manchester City in a much anticipated Champions League semifinal 1st leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. The current holders have been dealt a massive blow as Carlo Ancelotti might not have the services of Luka Modric for this crucial clash. The midfielder had an injury in his left thigh and is a severe concern ahead of the game.

Los Blancos issued an official medical update confirming the development. "Following tests carried out on Luka Modrić by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored."

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison revealed Modric will be a massive miss for Madrid who are aiming to defend their Champions League crown.

Real Madrid vs Man City: 'Big problem for Ancelotti'

During a media interaction, he told republicworld.com, "That will be a massive loss if Luka Modric is missing out. He is an incredible player. I don’t think Real Madrid is the same when he doesn’t play. It’s a big problem for Ancelotti. He might play Valverde a bit deeper in that sort of position at midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are there, Madrid have a lot of options.

"But I think the way of relationship Modric has with Benzema, the way he finds him the way he assists him, picking all that passes. I think the medical team of Madrid will work all the time to keep Modric fit for the match."

On being asked who could be his possible replacement on the side he replied, "Probably Tchouameni or Valverde will take his place as Camavinga has been playing as a left back. Ancelotti could also put Alaba as a left back and put Camavinga in that position. He has got a lot of options but as I said Modric is a massive miss."

Jack Grealish has been a threat for Manchester City and it remains to be seen what role he plays for the reigning English champions in the UCL semifinal.

Hutchison feels City's patience with the English midfielder is finally paying dividends and he will play a crucial role for Pep Guardiola's side against Madrid.

"He will definitely play a crucial role in the Champions League because you are right. He has been amazing. I just think it took a little bit of time. When he came in he was a dribbler and going into a passing side it took a while for him. Confidence is huge. You can't measure someone’s self-confidence. If you look at him now he is now high of confidence, he is comfortable. Maybe the pressure was on him because he went for 100 million pounds.

Sometimes as a footballer and as a sportsman you try things too hard and may be he was trying too hard. But now if you watch him he is playing with a lots of confidence and lots of freedom in the game. In a Man City shirt this season he is in the form of his life."

The ongoing Manchester United takeover issue has hogged the limelight as both Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have been linked with the potential ownership of the Red Devils. Since Sheikh Mansour bought City in 2008. City's success has been pretty influential as they have been one of the most successful English clubs of recent times.

But Hutchison reiterated the fact that City's Premier League and Champions League success won't be the main reason if people from the Middle East choose to invest in clubs like Manchester United.

"I don’t think it will be solely because Manchester City win the Champions League. I think more investors will come into the Premier League because they know Premier League is the most lucrative league and the most high-profile league, talked about league.

"You can debate it whether La Liga and Serie A or Premier League football is the best but I think it’s the most entertaining. Investors want to be there if the product is good. But I don’t think will have a bearing if Man City win the EPL for the investors to come in."

Watch LIVE coverage of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Semifinals on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 10th & 11th May 2023 at 12.30 am IST