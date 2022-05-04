Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match In India, US & UK?

Newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid are all set to take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. The match will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 5, from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting encounter, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream details.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, May 4.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming details in US

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 4.

Real Madrid trail 3-4 to Manchester City ahead of home leg

After delivering a spirited performance against a dominant Manchester City side in England, Real Madrid will hope that they can turn the tie around in the home leg. With the likes of star striker Karim Benzema and winger Vinicius Junior in the side, Los Blancos have a lot of quality in the side to put up a fight against the current Premier League leaders.