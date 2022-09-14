Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK & US?

After a 3-0 victory against Celtic to kickstart their new UEFA Champions League campaign, defending champions Real Madrid are all set to host RB Leipzig in their second group stage game on Wednesday. The match will take place at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live streaming details.

What time will Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig begin?

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage clash will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 15.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the matches of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The clash will be broadcasted live on Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UCL match live streaming?

Indian fans wanting to watch the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig game using the live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The game will be telecasted live on BT Sports 4. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Wednesday, September 14.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UCL match live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live streaming will be available on fuboTV. The game will begin live at 3 PM ET on Wednesday, September 14.