Real Madrid Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Game In India, US & UK?

Real Madrid are all set to lock horns against Real Betis in their fourth match of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday. The match will take place at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which is the home ground of Madrid. Both teams will be eager to win the match in order to further strengthen their position in the points table. Both Madrid and Betis have an equal number of points on the La Liga table after the end of three matches. Madrid, however, are occupying the first place as they have scored more goals than Betis so far.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: How to watch the La Liga match in India?

The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be carried by Viacom 18 Network in India. The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 TV channel in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot Select app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.45 p.m. on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: How to watch the La Liga match in the UK?

The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be available on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 3 p.m. BST on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: How to watch the La Liga match in the US?

The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be carried by ABC and ESPN+ in the United States. The live streaming of the match will be available on fuboTV. The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the US.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Predicted starting lineups

Real Madrid's predicted starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Real Betis' predicted starting lineup: Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Luiz Felipe, Edgar Gonzalez, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias

Image: Instagram/RealMadrid/RealBetis