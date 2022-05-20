Real Madrid Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US & UK?

Newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid are all set to take on Real Betis in their final game of what has been an extremely successful season. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12.30 AM IST on May 21. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game in Spain's top-flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the US and the UK, and the Real Madrid vs Real Betis live streaming details.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis live streaming details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to the Viacom Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for Real Madrid vs Real Betis live stream, fans can watch it on La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Friday, May 20.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis live streaming details in US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Real Madrid vs Real Betis match will not be telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game will commence live at 2 PM ET on Friday, May 20.

Real Madrid may rest star players with UCL final in mind

With Real Madrid already having won a record-extending 35th La Liga title this season, they are most likely to continue resting their star players, with just over a week remaining for the UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos will take on Premier League giants Liverpool on May 28, looking to win a record-extending 14th title.