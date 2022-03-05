Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid will welcome Real Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu for a La Liga fixture on Sunday, March 06 at 1:30 am IST.

Real Madrid currently has a five-point lead with a game in hand and find themselves at the top of the table. They come into this fixture having won 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano. As for their opponents, Real Sociedad finds themselves sixth in the league table with 44 points, 16 points behind from the top. The team are on a two-game winning streak in the league and come into this game behind a 2-0 win over RCD Mallorca.

Real Madrid will look to extend their lead at the top while Real Sociedad will look to grab all three points as they look keen to play in European competitions. They currently are one point behind 4th placed Barcelona and will be keen to eye Champions League football.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Team News

In terms of team news for Real Madrid, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be missing from action. Coming to the visitors, Real Sociedad will be without Ander Barrenetxea, Adnan Januzaj, Aihen Munoz, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico and Carlos Fernandez.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Possible starting line-ups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Gorosabel; Illarramendi, Merino; Portu, Silva, Oyarzabal; Isak

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Stream

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP