Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

In a monumental La Liga clash, table toppers Real Madrid are set to take on third-placed Sevilla. The match will take place on Monday, November 29 at 1:30 a.m. IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. A win for Real Madrid will mean that they will further boost their hold on the top spot in La Liga but they will be wary of the threat that Sevilla pose as a win for the Andalusian club will mean they will go to the top of the table with a point to the good.

Check out the live streaming details for Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga clash in India, the US, and the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch the La Liga match can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla match is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 29 at 1.30 a.m. IST at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash looks set to be a mouth-watering encounter.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla game in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV, viewers can live stream it on ESPN+. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 4.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, November 28 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

How to Watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream in the UK?

Football fans who want to watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and can also be live-streamed on SkyGo.

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match is scheduled for 9 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) on Saturday, November 28, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Image: AP