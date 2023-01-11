After a disappointing 2-1 defeat on the weekend against Villarreal, La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to take on Valencia in the first of the two Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night. Similarly to Los Blancos, Valencia will also hope to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat over the weekend against Cadiz.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game between two of the top clubs in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch the Spanish Super Cup live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming details.

What time will Real Madrid vs Valencia begin?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia clash will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 12.

Where will Real Madrid vs Valencia take place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia Spanish Super Cup clash will take place live at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Spanish Super Cup live in India?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, there will be no live telecast or live stream for the Real Madrid vs Valencia Spanish Super Cup clash. However, fans will be able to track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live in UK?

Fans wondering how to watch the Spanish Super Cup match live in the United Kingdom can tune in to the BT Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be telecasted live on BT Sport 1, while the Real Madrid vs Valencia live streaming will be available on the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 7:00 PM BST on Wednesday, January 11.

How to watch Spanish Super Cup live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Spanish Super Cup live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The Real Madrid vs Valencia game will be broadcasted live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN 2, while the live streaming of the same will be available on ESPN+. The game will begin live at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 11.

Where to watch Spanish Super Cup live in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabian fans wanting to watch the Spanish Super Cup live can tune in to SSC. The game will begin at 10:00 PM local time on Wednesday, January 11.