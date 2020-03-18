The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Real Madrid Keen To Release Gareth Bale For FREE This Summer: Report

Football News

Real Madrid are contemplating the option to let go of Welsh winger Gareth Bale for free in the upcoming summer transfer window to make some room in their squad.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Madrid

Before the suspension of the ongoing LaLiga season, Real Madrid were second in the league standings behind archrivals Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane's men also suffered a loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of weeks ago. Real Madrid are currently undergoing a transition of sorts within their ageing squad with a host of first-team regulars being touted for a swift exit in the summer transfer window. One of them is four-time UEFA Champions League winner and Wales talisman Gareth Bale.

Also Read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets if NBA season resumes in June: Report

Will we see Gareth Bale return to Tottenham Hotspur next season?

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: F1 release crucial official statement after coronavirus lockdown

Gareth Bale transfer rumours

Report: Real Madrid want to get rid of Gareth Bale for free this summer

Also Read | Man United cancel training at Carrington amid Coronavirus outbreak

Real Madrid were rumoured to be offloading Gareth Bale in the last two transfer windows but could not strike a deal with potential suitors. Gareth Bale, who has been kept on the periphery of first-team action by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, has extremely high wages and still has almost two years left on his current contract. Reports in the Spanish media claim that Real Madrid could be willing to let the Welsh star depart for free in the summer window in order to make space for a younger forward like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet rolls

Throwback to when Gareth Bale did this against Inter Milan in the UCL

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling basketball easier than chess

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA