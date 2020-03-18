Real Madrid Keen To Release Gareth Bale For FREE This Summer: Report

Before the suspension of the ongoing LaLiga season, Real Madrid were second in the league standings behind archrivals Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane's men also suffered a loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of weeks ago. Real Madrid are currently undergoing a transition of sorts within their ageing squad with a host of first-team regulars being touted for a swift exit in the summer transfer window. One of them is four-time UEFA Champions League winner and Wales talisman Gareth Bale.

Will we see Gareth Bale return to Tottenham Hotspur next season?

Tottenham have held talks with Real Madrid today over a possible permanent transfer for Gareth Bale.



Bale would likely have to accept a significant wage cut if he were to leave the Spanish capital.



(Source: Daily Mail)

Gareth Bale transfer rumours

Report: Real Madrid want to get rid of Gareth Bale for free this summer

Real Madrid are already making plans for summer and Gareth Bale's departure is one of the priorities. They're even ready to let him go for free, his wages are a big burden on the club financially.

Real Madrid were rumoured to be offloading Gareth Bale in the last two transfer windows but could not strike a deal with potential suitors. Gareth Bale, who has been kept on the periphery of first-team action by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, has extremely high wages and still has almost two years left on his current contract. Reports in the Spanish media claim that Real Madrid could be willing to let the Welsh star depart for free in the summer window in order to make space for a younger forward like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Throwback to when Gareth Bale did this against Inter Milan in the UCL

🇭🇷 Luka Modric’s Magic.



🇳🇱 Van Der Vaart’s Instinct.



🚕 Taxi For Maicon.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale On Flames.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Crouchy On Target.



🇷🇺 Pavlyuchenko Sealing It For Spurs.



💙 A Real Glory, Glory Night.



A Real Glory, Glory Night. Under Those Famous White Hart Lane Lights.

