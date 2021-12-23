Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Scores Wonder Goal Vs Athletic Bilbao; WATCH

On Wednesday night, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was in his usual scintillating goalscoring form as he racked up a brace within the first seven minutes of the match against Athletic Bilbao. Madrid managed to win the game 2-1 and Benzema's first goal was truly astounding as fellow teammate Toni Kroos layed the ball off to him and the Frenchman let fly from the edge of the box. It was a vicious shot that went curling into the top right corner and the Athletic keeper could do nothing to save that.

It was truly a magical moment, as even the Athletic Bilbao supporters rose to their feet and gave Karim Benzema huge round of applause. It was also his 400th career goal and he then went on to score his 401st as well. Benzema has been in sensational form this season having scored 20 goals and set up another eight this season across all competitions in 23 matches. Of those, 15 goals and seven assists have come in 18 La Liga matches. In his current form, Benzema is one of the highest-scoring players in the world at the moment and if he carries on firing like this then there is little anyone can do to stop him.

Not Benzema's first rodeo

This is not the first time that Benzema has scored a curler like this. Back in 2015, during Carlo Ancelotti's first stint as Real Madrid manager, Benzema scored almost an identical goal against Real Sociedad. Madrid's Twitter account decided to post a video of that goal and it is amazing how similar those goals are.

Currently, the Blancos are top of the standings in La Liga, ahead of Sevilla by eight points and a further 18 points of their arch-rivals Barcelona. They are also 17 points ahead of last season's champions and their neighbours Atletico Madrid. They are also undefeated in their last 11 games in La Liga, the longest streak in the top five leagues tied with Inter Milan. Madrid will now head into a winter break for about 10 days till January 2 when they take on Getafe. They will also come up against PSG in the round of 16 in the Champions League in February.