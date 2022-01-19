Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Threatens To Leave If Los Blancos Sign Erling Haaland: Report

The news about Erling Haaland to Real Madrid has been doing rounds for quite some time with Los Blancos keen to bring the Borussia Dortmund striker to club. However, bringing the in-demand striker to the club means Real Madrid will end up losing their talismanic striker Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid transfer news: Karim Benzema could leave club

According to El National, Real Madrid’s forward Karim Benzema has threatened to leave next summer if the club signs Erling Haaland. In the ongoing season, the French striker has scored 24 goals in a mere 27 appearances this season for Madrid. However, the report states that Karim Benzema is 'unwilling' to give up on his Real Madrid career.

He would only consider leaving the Bernabeu should Erling Haaland arrive, which puts the decision entirely in Madrid’s hands. The report further states that if Haaland comes to Madrid, Karim Benzema will end up at PSG as he has already held talks with the French Team over a possible move to the Parc des Princes.

According to a report by The Daily Mirror, Spanish giants Real Madrid have prepared a £292 million package for the Norwegian striker. The £292 million package will include the £63million transfer fee which is assumed to be the release clause. Madrid want to sign Haaland on a six-year contract in the summer and the remaining amount of more than £200 million will be his wages and bonuses.

Karim Benzema ready to feature alongside Kylian Mbappe

While Erling Haaland has been chased by Real Madrid, the club are also favourites to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. The report states that Karim Benzema is not concerned by Mbappe's arrival and is willing to play with him since he is deemed less of a threat to his number nine position than Haaland. Real Madrid had placed a bid for Kylian Mbappe for €170 million-plus & €10 million in add-ons which were rejected by PSG. Then a €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid was made towards the end of the transfer window, which was also rejected.

Karim Benzema's agent angry after being left out of FIFA playing XI 2021

Recently Karim Benzema was excluded from the best XI of 2021 despite being named among the 11 candidates for the Best Men’s Player of 2021, which was won by Robert Lewandowski. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland were also included in the team, but the Real Madrid marksman was excluded from the line-up