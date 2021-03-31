Real Madrid's Revamped €575M Santiago Bernabeu Stadium To Have A Casino? 

The renovation work on Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium continues to meet deadlines which means it is due to open in the summer of 2022. However, in the latest LaLiga news, reports suggest that Los Blancos are looking into ways of boosting their income to make up for the losses incurred as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that Real Madrid are considering building a casino inside the stadium, which could potentially see the club raking in a projected €120 million per season.

Santiago Bernabeu renovation: New Santiago Bernabeu to have a casino in the stadium?

In April 2019, Real Madrid officially announced their intention to modernize their Santiago Bernabeu arena, in order to present a “futuristic aspect” to the fans. At the time, a statement from the club read, "The Santiago Bernabeu of the 21st century will be the best stadium in the world, an avant-garde icon with maximum comfort, safety and the latest technology. One of the most attractive references for those visiting Madrid and where fans will continue to live unforgettable experiences."

Real Madrid have not played a game at the Santiago Bernabeu since March 1, 2020, as the stadium is currently under renovation. The construction of the iconic stadium, which originally opened in 1947, is scheduled to finish in the summer of 2022 and will also incorporate a restaurant, museum, and event space. Reports suggest that Real Madrid will have spent a whopping €575 million on the renovation work, once complete. However, the chiefs at the club are pondering over building a casino as well in the new arena.

Santiago Bernabeu casino to become a new source of income for Real Madrid?

According to reports from Insider Sport, the gaming room where the public can place bets could generate an additional €120 million for Real Madrid every season. It would be one of a number of new features to the redesigned stadium, which is expected to be finished by May 2022. The club are hopeful that their futuristic new ground, with all of the new amenities, will help boost income by €150 million per season.

Previously, the Bernabeu had only been used for an average of 30 days per year, whereas the goal from 2022 is to increase this number to 300 days. While football will continue to be the main purpose, many other sporting and musical and entertainment performances will have a place at the new Bernabeu. There is even the potential for Real Madrid's basketball team to play their games there.

Image Credits: AP