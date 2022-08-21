Real Sociedad Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

After a disappointing goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano in the opening week, La Liga giants Barcelona will next host Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Sunday night. On the other hand, the White and Blues registered a 1-0 win over Cadiz to kickstart their new campaign.

While Barcelona have won 12 of the last 14 matches they have played against Real Sociedad, their recent struggles may make this season's match more competitive and interesting. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch the matches of the 2022/23 La Liga season live in India, the UK and the US, and the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream details.

What time will Real Sociedad vs Barcelona begin?

The Real Sociedad vs Barcelona La Liga match will begin live at 1.30 a.m. IST on Monday, August 22.

How to watch La Liga 2022/23 season live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the 2022/23 La Liga season live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 in English. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams in contention and La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream details

For the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live stream, Indian fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or website.

Where to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via the Premier Sports Player. The match will begin live at 9 p.m. BST on Sunday, August 21.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match live can tune in to ABC and ESPN Deportes. As for the live stream, fans can access it via fuboTV. The match will begin live at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21.