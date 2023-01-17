REVEALED: What Messi Whispered Moments Before Argentina’s World Cup-winning Penalty

Lionel Messi bagged his first ever FIFA World Cup title for Argentina last year. It took Messi five attempts to at last win the World Cup after they beat France in the penalty. It was not an easy final for Argentina as France was also up to the task. Kylian Mbappe single handedly could have led France to back to back titles but at the end he proved to be a one man army.

Messi converted his penalty kick into a goal by 12 yards and as soon as Argentina were about to take the fifth kick Messi looked up in the sky and performed a small prayer to his late grandmother Celia Olivera Cuccittini. Messi's grandmother played an important role in Messi's childhood.

What did Messi whisper?

While what Messi whispered before Montiel converted his penalty was unknown, it's now been revealed that Messi said, "Puede ser hoy, abu"- which means "It could be today, Grandma". Messi said this before Montiel converted his penalty to goal and Argentina clinched their third World Cup crown.

It's often seen that whenever Messi scores a goal he looks up in the sky and raises his hands to remember his grandmother. It was Messi's grandmother only who pursued a local coach to allow Messi to play against older boys despite his short stature in his youth days. After Lionel Messi had won the World Cup, he was seen kissing the trophy which signified how eagerly he had been waiting to win the trophy.

"CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!" Messi wrote in Spanish on the post. "So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still didn't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon", Messi wrote on Instagram after winning the World Cup.