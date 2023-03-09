Richarlison Flays Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte After Champiosn League Exit

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison blasted his manager Antonio Conte regarding his limited game time for the club after their Champions league exit.The Brazilian forward arrived at the club amidst much fanfare in the summer of 2022 but has found it difficult to stamp his authority at the North London club.

He came on as a substitute against AC Milan as Spurs crashed out of the Champions League following a goalless draw in the round of 16. The draw saw Tottenham Hotspur bow out of the Champions League 0-1 on aggregate.

Richarlison slams Antonio Conte after Champions League exit

Persistent injury issues have been an issue since Richarlison arrived at Spurs and it has harmed his ambitions a lot. Just two goals in 25 appearances don't reflect his status and the Brazilian international criticised his manager quite heavily.

In an interaction with Brazilian TV station TNT Sports he opened up. "I should have played. I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench.”

"I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why. Yesterday, they asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start today if I passed it.

"And today I was on the bench. There are things I can't understand. There was no explanation again, let's see what he [Conte] will tell us tomorrow - but I'm not silly, I'm a professional who works hard every day and I want to play."

The 25 year old insisted he always focuses on his game on the pitch but hasn't had enough chances to prove his worth.

"There hasn't been enough minutes given to me. I don't have enough minutes, was injured for a bit, but when I'm on the pitch I give my life.

"I played well in two games, especially against Chelsea, so I think I should have played tonight, but I can't go on crying about it now."

He went on to add, "We have 12 games to play now and the focus is that.

"I'll try to score as many goals as I can because the club has paid a lot of money for me and I haven't given enough back on the pitch yet.

"Fair to say my injuries didn't help and I haven't had enough minutes. But now I'll go home, rest, train tomorrow and see if he'll put me in the first XI next game."