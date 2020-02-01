RM Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Real Madrid will play Atletico Madrid in their next LaLiga encounter on Saturday night. Real Madrid currently lead the pack and are at the top of the LaLiga table. They will be hoping to double their lead with a crucial win against their local rivals. You can play the RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction and squad details.
📝 Our 19-man squad for tomorrow's #RMDerbi match against @atletienglish!#RealMadridAtleti | #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/k5xr9JRtdF— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 31, 2020
Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Benjamin Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez.
Jan Oblak (GK), Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renin Lodi, Saul Nigez, Miguel Herrera, Thomas Partey, Vitolo, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata.
[📋] Check out our available players for #RealMadridAtleti 👇— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 31, 2020
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/Ojgv40Kuey
Goalkeeper: J Oblak
Defenders: D Carvajal, S Savic, R Varane, R Lodi
Midfielders: Casemiro, Saul, Toni Kroos
Forwards: K Benzema, Rodrygo, A Morata
Real Madrid will start as favourites to win against Atletico Madrid.
