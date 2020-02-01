RM Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Real Madrid will play Atletico Madrid in their next LaLiga encounter on Saturday night. Real Madrid currently lead the pack and are at the top of the LaLiga table. They will be hoping to double their lead with a crucial win against their local rivals. You can play the RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Inter Milan player who signed in 2014 has never played but got SENT OFF for dissing ref

Real Madrid release the squad list for the Atletico Madrid clash

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes claims he chose the No. 18 shirt at Man Utd because of Paul Scholes

RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction

RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction - Real Madrid possible starting 11

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Benjamin Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez.

RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction - Atletico Madrid possible starting 11

Jan Oblak (GK), Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renin Lodi, Saul Nigez, Miguel Herrera, Thomas Partey, Vitolo, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata.

Also Read | Tottenham reportedly make a breakthrough with Gareth Bale; Zinedine Zidane disagrees

Atletico Madrid release the squad list for the Real Madrid tie

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 22 preview, team news, points table, fixtures

RM vs ATL Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: J Oblak

Defenders: D Carvajal, S Savic, R Varane, R Lodi

Midfielders: Casemiro, Saul, Toni Kroos

Forwards: K Benzema, Rodrygo, A Morata

RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid will start as favourites to win against Atletico Madrid.

Note: Please keep in mind that these RM vs ATL Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The RM vs ATL Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Giovanni Lo Celso transfer: How Spurs and Real Betis combined to trick PSG out of millions