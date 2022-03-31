Robbery Occurs At David Beckham's £40million London Mansion With Player & Victoria At Home

In a shocking development, Manchester United legend David Beckham’s £40million mansion in Holland Park, West London was targeted by a masked burglar on Monday night while Beckham, his wife Victoria and their ten-year-old daughter Harper were present in the house. As per a report by The Sun, the robber broke into the mansion and stole thousands of pounds worth of items from a bedroom upstairs. The robbery was discovered by David's 17-year-old son Cruz when he returned from a night out and found a broken window.

Upon spotting the ransacked spare bedroom, Cruz alerted the former England national football team skipper, and the house was then searched by the duo. Although the robber didn’t manage to enter any other rooms, thousands of pounds worth of designer and electric goods are learned to be stolen. 46-year-old Beckham and his wife are said to be shocked by the invasion, that happened with their presence in the home.

What has been said about the burglary so far?

The Sun’s report further stated that the robber is believed to be a part of a gang that targeted at least two other houses in the locality on Monday night. While the police personnel investigated the CCTV footage, a source provided details about the incident to The Sun and said, “The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house. He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom. Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends. He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises”.

More about David Beckham's £40million West London mansion

David and Victoria purchased the seven-bedroom mansion in 2012 for an approx amount of £31million and spent over £8million altering it as per their requirements. Renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke reworked the house, consisting of two dressing rooms and a catwalk-style runway alongside a playroom, gym, spa area. At the same time, the house also has a salon-style room and an underground car park.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)