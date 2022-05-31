Robert Lewandowski Confirms Bayern Exit As Agent Levels Shocking Allegation Against Club

Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich career finally draws to a close with the player deciding to quit the club without specifying his future plans. Earlier, Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo had reported that Barcelona has considered putting up an official bid for the Polish striker following his decision to leave Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski transfer - Barcelona up next?

Robert Lewandowski's contract with Bayern Munich currently runs till 2023 and Barcelona has reportedly made an offer of 32 million euros ($34.5 million) to sign him. The report further adds that Lewandowski understands the situation of the Catalan giants, and hence, he has agreed on a massive salary cut in an attempt to do everything he possibly can, to seal the move. If media reports are to be believed, Lewandowski currently earns a gross salary of a whopping €22 million per season at Bayern Munich.

As Barcelona talks appear to grow lucid, Robert Lewandowski, while speaking to reporters in Warsaw, admitted that he plans to leave Bayern Munich. "Today it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end.I can't imagine further cooperation, after what has happened over the last few months. A transfer will be the best solution. I trust that Bayern won't stop me, just because they can," he told reporters.

Earlier this month, Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi, while speaking to German publication Bild, said that even though the striker has one year left in his Bayern Munich term, he would advise the club against insisting on the contract. Club CEO Oliver Khan and Director of Sports Hasan Salihamidzic had, in the past, publicly declared that Bayern would not let Lewandowski quit before his contract expires. Emphasizing on the striker's alleged dispute with the Bayern staff, Zahavi explained, "He has felt disrespected by those in charge (at Bayern) for months, that's the truth. FC Bayern has not lost Lewandowski the player, but Robert the person."

Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich career

Robert Lewandowski won back-to-back FIFA's best male player awards. The striker has won every title available at club-level since joining Bayern Munich in 2014. The 33-year-old has won eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Borussia Dortmund. He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.

Lewandowski was the top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running after netting 35 goals in Germany's top flight. Speaking of overall individual record, Robert Lewandowski has scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund. He also broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 in 2021.