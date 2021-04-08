Robert Lewandowski Injury Update: Will The Bayern Forward play Vs PSG In The UCL 2nd Leg?

Bayern Munich fell to a 3-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. The Bavarians were without star finisher Robert Lewandowski, who was ruled out with a knee injury, and the hosts squandered a number of chances throughout the game. However, it appears that Hansi Flick's side will head into the second leg at the Parc des Princes without Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski injury update: Bayern striker out of action with knee injury

Robert Lewandowski sustained a knee injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra during the international break and missed the game against England as well. Lewandowski strained a ligament in his right knee and reports revealed that he would be out of action for at least four weeks. He was then effectively ruled out for the crunch UCL game against PSG at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich injury news: Will Robert Lewandowski play vs PSG in Champions League?

By his own admission, Robert Lewandowski will miss the 2nd leg UCL quarter-final vs PSG. The 32-year-old striker spoke to Sky Sports and was asked about whether he would be able to feature vs PSG next Wednesday. He said, "No, [next week] is still too early. I'll do everything I can to get back on the pitch, but only when I feel really good and safe. It's not a good feeling to sit at home."

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he won't be fit for the second leg against PSG âŒ



ðŸ—£ "No, [next week] is still too early.



"I'll do everything I can to get back on the pitch, but only when I feel really good and safe. It's not a good feeling to sit at home." [Sky Sports] pic.twitter.com/3uRYSQfbfT — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2021

Lewandowski has been in stellar form for Bayern over the past few seasons with his goals helping the German giants clinch a historic sextuple as well. This term, he's scored 40 goals for Bayern Munich, with 35 of them coming in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski's absence in the game at the Parc des Princes will create a massive challenge for the Bavarians' attack.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick also confirmed that Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule had to come off during the first half vs PSG due to muscle problems. The midfielder and centre-back are now also in doubt of missing the second leg as Bayern await the test results for the two players.

PSG injury news following stunning victory over Bayern

Although PSG will take an advantage heading into the UCL quarter-final second leg at the French capital, their victory came at a cost. The visitors were forced to take off Marquinhos just a minute after his goal. Reports suggest that the Brazilian suffered a groin injury. At half-time, Abdou Diallo was replaced by Mitchel Bakker. Angel Di Maria was also forced off in the 72nd minute due to a reported hamstring injury. The PSG trio is now doubtful for the second leg.

Image Credits - Bayern Munich Instagram