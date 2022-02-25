Roman Abramovich Faces Heat As UK MP Says Russian Should 'no Longer Own Chelsea'

Roman Abramovich turned Chelsea into one of the most feared teams across Europe, thanks to the money that he invested in the club to make some high-profile signings over the years. However, due to the recent tension between Russia and Ukraine, the billionaire finds himself in some heat as Labour MP Chris Bryant has asked the government to disallow Roman Abramovich from owning Chelsea Football Club.

Roman Abramovich's Chelsea partnership began in 2003 and has seen some really successful periods, winning numerous trophies, including two Champions League titles.

Roman Abramovich faces heat amid Russia-Ukraine war

According to BBC, Chris Bryant told MPs he had a leaked Home Office document which suggested the Chelsea Football Club owner should not be able to base himself in the UK. While Roman Abramovich has failed to comment on the latest issue, senior minister Mark Spencer said that the government had taken "very strong action against high-profile Russian individuals who are of concern".

The UK government has recently imposed sanctions on the billionaires close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Roman Abramovich is considered to be one of them.

According to a report by Mirror, Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed Abramovich "has not been the subject of targeted measures" after mistakenly telling the House of Commons he'd been sanctioned by the government.

The BBC report further states that Chris Bryant while quoting from the leaked Home Office document, said: "As part of HMG's [Her Majesty's Government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices. An example of this is Abramovich admitting in court proceedings that he paid for political influence. Therefore HMG is focused on ensuring individuals linked to illicit finance and malign activity are unable to base themselves in the UK and will use the relevant tools at its disposal, including immigration powers to prevent this."

Chris Bryant wants Roman Abromovich's assets to be frozen

As per BBC, Bryant has also questioned whether Abramovich's "£152million home" should be seized. As per the report, Bryant has noted that the document had been produced three years ago and said, "Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his £152m home?"