Romelu Lukaku Reveals He Turned Down Man City Move In 2020 Due To Loyalty To Inter Milan

After Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku expressed his unhappiness with the way in which Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sets up the team, the 28-year old also revealed that he turned down a move to Man City in 2020 due to his loyalties to Inter Milan.

Lukaku reveals he only left San Siro for Stamford Bridge this season after the Serie A outfit rejected a new contract this summer.

Romelu Lukaku reveals he had offers from Man City

In an interview with Sky Sports in Italy on Friday, Romelu Lukaku said, "When I was at Inter, by the end of the first year, I turned down an offer from Manchester City which was higher than Chelsea's this summer. I did it because it had only been a year, it wasn't the right time to leave, and I didn't want to. I wanted to do something good for Inter because I have to say that Inter saved my career to some extent."

The 29-year old forward then elaborated on how the Serie A giants helped save his career, revealing the difficulties he had previously faced at Manchester United. "I was in a deep hole at Manchester United. Things weren't going well. I was a big investment for Inter, but we did great things together. So the second year after we won the Scudetto, I went to speak with club chiefs and asked for a new contract."

Lukaku then went on to reveal that he was hurt when Inter did not offer him a contract renewal, stating that he would have certainly stayed at the club if they had done so. However, he did acknowledge that an offer from Chelsea next season was difficult to refuse as he had not won 'anything in England in eight years.' Hence, he was keen on returning to a club that he had supported since he was a child.

Romelu Lukaku expressed unhappiness with Tuchel's coaching

In the first part of the interview with Sky Sports in Italy, Romelu Lukaku had expressed his dissatisfaction with Thomas Tuchel's coaching methods at Chelsea. "Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal. I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up," stated the 29-year old.