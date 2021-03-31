Ronaldo Apologises To All Mothers For 2002 FIFA World Cup Haircut Which Became Popular

Former Brazillian superstar Ronaldo Nazario took the world by surprise with his epic hairstyle during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo helped the Brazillian national team clinch the World Cup that edition. Despite his heroics, he has sent out an apology to all the mothers for his 'horrible' hairstyle during the 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Ronaldo hairstyle termed 'horrible' by teammates, Brazilian apologises to mothers

Prior to Brazil's semi-final clash against Turkey, Ronaldo had shaved off all of his hair except for a small section on his forehead. And the Brazilian legend is not proud of his hairstyle. As quoted by media publication Sports Illustrated, the 44-year-old has described the Ronaldo 2002 World Cup hairstyle as 'horrible.'

He went on to extend an apology to all of the mothers whose kids also copied the Ronaldo hairstyle. The former Real Madrid superstar revealed the real reason behind the weird hairstyle, denying the claims that he liked it. He reveals that he had sustained an injury prior to the World Cup semi-final.

Ronaldo 2002 World Cup hairstyle aimed to divert attention from injury

And Ronaldo decided to sport the hairstyle in an attempt to divert the attention of the fans and the media from the injury. He claims he asked the opinion of his teammates about the hairstyle, insisting that they did not like it. However, he did succeed in diverting the attention from his injury.

Notably, the Brazilian legend went on to score eight goals throughout the Brazil 2002 World Cup. He was one of the main reasons for Brazil's final win against Germany. Ronaldo scored twice in the final to clinch the title for the national team, their fifth World Cup title, a record feat in the history of the sport.

Brazil 2002 World Cup hero speaks on his name, Real Valladolid's presidency

Ronaldo revealed that he was named after the doctor who helped in his delivery. He stated that his parents had no money to pay to the doctor and he decided to not charge any penny, which is why the name Ronaldo. "Finally, my father brought him three kilos of shrimp that he gathered at the beach and then my parents gave me the name of the doctor," said the two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo is currently the president of LaLiga outfit Reall Valladolid. But he doesn't have an intention to continue for long. He insists he has been close with his players in an attempt to fulfil their requests. But he doesn't want to get involved too much. The 44-year-old Brazil legend also claimed that he would sell off the club in future for higher financial returns, although he still dreams of his side playing in the European club competition.

