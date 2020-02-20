Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus will host OL Lyon next week. Juventus are topping the Serie A table (they are ahead of Lazio by one point) with Cristiano Ronaldo hitting peak form since the start of 2020. Ahead of the crucial Champions League Round of 32 tie, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has singled out PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe as one of the most exciting players in football at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to label Kylian Mbappe as the future of football.

Erling Haaland looks up to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration

Alfie Haaland (Erling Haaland's father):



"Erling tries to do the same things as Cristiano Ronaldo because he is 34 and still at the top of the game, so it shows the value of doing the right things." pic.twitter.com/wziQV8Ogr3 — RMadridbabe (@RMadridBabe) February 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future of football'

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that #PSG star Kylian Mbappe is the present & future of football.



"Mbappe is the future and the present. He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future." pic.twitter.com/OSvIBKTi3C — SBOBET (@SBOBET) February 20, 2020

Kylian Mbappe provided the crucial assist for Neymar to level the scores against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Despite the 2-1 loss at Signal Iduna Park, PSG remain in contention to make the next round as they await the second leg in Paris. As per Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo was quoted as saying, "Mbappe is the future and the present. He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future." The former Monaco starlet moved to Paris Saint-Germain for £130 million plus add ons. Kylian Mbappe has gone on to score 84 goals in 116 performances, having already won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

Neymar heaps praise on Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho

Neymar: “I’ve played with and against many talented players but players like Jadon Sancho come every ten to twenty years. He will win at least two Ballon d’Ors if he can stay healthy. He’s a special talent.” pic.twitter.com/Qk4KG6VRrV — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) February 20, 2020

