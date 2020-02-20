The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Kylian Mbappe The 'present And Future' Of Football

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo lavished praise on Kylian Mbappe in a recent interview. The Juventus forward has labelled Mbappe as the present and future of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus will host OL Lyon next week. Juventus are topping the Serie A table (they are ahead of Lazio by one point) with Cristiano Ronaldo hitting peak form since the start of 2020. Ahead of the crucial Champions League Round of 32 tie, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has singled out PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe as one of the most exciting players in football at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to label Kylian Mbappe as the future of football.

Erling Haaland looks up to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration

Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future of football'

Kylian Mbappe provided the crucial assist for Neymar to level the scores against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Despite the 2-1 loss at Signal Iduna Park, PSG remain in contention to make the next round as they await the second leg in Paris. As per Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo was quoted as saying, "Mbappe is the future and the present. He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future." The former Monaco starlet moved to Paris Saint-Germain for £130 million plus add ons. Kylian Mbappe has gone on to score 84 goals in 116 performances, having already won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with PSG. 

Neymar heaps praise on Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho

