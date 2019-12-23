The Debate
The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Outstanding In The Last Decade, Scored 555 Goals Since 2010

Football News

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 555 goals since the start of the decade. He scored 50+ goals in a calendar year on seven occasions. Read more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo looked extremely disappointed as his current club - Juventus FC - succumbed to a 1-3 defeat against Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana on Sunday night. It's been a rather topsy-turvy season for the Portuguese star thus far as Juventus are trailing Inter Milan in the Serie A table at the moment. While the year might have been rough on the former Real Madrid star, the decade has definitely been kind to him as the numbers below will confirm.

Arguably, one of the most iconic Cristiano Ronaldo goals of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo - The decade in numbers

As per stats from Bleacher Report, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 555 goals since the start of the decade in 2010. During his tenure with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo has accumulated a mass number of goals and assists while competing for major laurels with arch-rival - Lionel Messi. In addition to that, Cristiano Ronaldo is also the top goal-scorer in European competitions, having scored a total of 129 goals during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Lionel Messi is second with 114 goals, and Real Madrid legend Raul takes the third place. Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also share the record of scoring a goal in every minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 613 goals in 827 overall appearances for all his clubs.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in numbers

Published:
