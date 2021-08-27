Ronaldo Has 'no Intention Of Staying At Juventus' Reveals Massimiliano Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo's spell at Juventus may be coming to an end, as reports suggest that the 36-year old is keen on leaving the Serie A giants before the transfer window closes on August 31 and Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has said that Cristiano wants to leave the club and has no intention of staying on. As per reports, the former Manchester United player and five-time Ballon d'Or winner is eyeing a move to his former club's cross-town rivals, Manchester City and 'secret talks' were held between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and Man City. Newer reports suggest that United are also in the race to land the Portuguese superstar's signature this summer.

Allegri spoke at a press conference on Friday ahead of their match against Empoli and revealed that Cristiano does not want to continue with Juve and also explained that he has no hard feelings regarding that decision.

"Yesterday, talking to Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus," Allegri told a press conference. "For this reason, he will not be called up for tomorrow's game against (Empoli in Serie A). Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on. Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said, we must go on," Allegri was quoted as saying by Goal.com

Where does Ronaldo's future lie?

Multiple reports from Sky Sports and ESPN have suggested that Cristiano left training after spending an hour and a half at Juve's Continassa on Friday morning to say his goodbyes to the squad before they took to the pitch for a training session.

According to Spanish publication AS, the agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City is imminent. Ronaldo is expected to join by 2023 and will earn around 15 million Euros. His expected salary at City is reportedly half the salary the Portuguese international currently earns at Juventus. While Pep Guardiola's side may have agreed upon personal terms with Ronaldo, the Serie A giants are still to agree upon the transfer. The report further claims that Bianconeri are interested in considering an exchange of Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are also in the race to land Cristiano's signature, they have been in direct contact with his agent Jorge Mendes and now the United board are talking about figures of the deal, potential salary, and also the fee to be paid to Juventus.

(Image Credits: AP)