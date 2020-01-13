The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored Against EVERY Serie A Side He's Played Against

Football News

Juventus FC star Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every active team in the Italian Serie A since he was purchased from Real Madrid in summer 2018.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form in Italy since last month. The Portuguese forward has scored nine goals since the start of December which also included a record-breaking hat-trick in the win against Cagliari a week ago. Ronaldo was in the limelight once again as he scored in the AS Roma vs Juventus game to move two points ahead of Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp makes the press Google what position Jose Mourinho played in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo - The man, the legend 

Also Read | Alexis Sanchez is the latest Manchester United player to have statue defaced

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every Serie A side he's played against

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo will never swap jerseys with a Roma player; here's why

Post the win 1-2 win against Roma on Sunday night, Cristiano Ronaldo set another landmark on his Italian journey with Juventus FC. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has now scored against every active Serie A team in Italy.

Prior to this, he has also had the record of scoring against every team in the LaLiga, including his own. The win against Roma was crucial for Juventus who are now ahead of Inter Milan in the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri were held 1-1 by Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday. Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead his team to another Scudetto?

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo stuns fans with sizzling 'perfect body' gym picture

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to his destructive best!

Also Read | Barcelona have fallen behind Brighton, Aston Villa this season; this stat proves why

Published:
COMMENT
