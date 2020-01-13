Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored Against EVERY Serie A Side He's Played Against

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form in Italy since last month. The Portuguese forward has scored nine goals since the start of December which also included a record-breaking hat-trick in the win against Cagliari a week ago. Ronaldo was in the limelight once again as he scored in the AS Roma vs Juventus game to move two points ahead of Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo - The man, the legend

On this day in 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever career hat-trick.



Since then he's scored 55 more hat-tricks. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a3TtKOYcqv — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against every Serie A side he's played against

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Roma means he has now scored against every active Serie A club! pic.twitter.com/GMizcljMK0 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) January 12, 2020

Post the win 1-2 win against Roma on Sunday night, Cristiano Ronaldo set another landmark on his Italian journey with Juventus FC. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has now scored against every active Serie A team in Italy.

Prior to this, he has also had the record of scoring against every team in the LaLiga, including his own. The win against Roma was crucial for Juventus who are now ahead of Inter Milan in the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri were held 1-1 by Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday. Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead his team to another Scudetto?

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to his destructive best!

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 9 goals in Serie A since the start of December 2019, more than any other player in the top-five European leagues in this period.



Don't worry, the king is back 👑 pic.twitter.com/LO2dSdJCdw — Goal (@goal) January 13, 2020

