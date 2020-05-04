Cristiano Ronaldo Stuck in Madeira As His €34m Private Jet Remains Stranded In Madrid

The Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy has reportedly been delayed due to the travel restrictions in Spain amid the coronavirus crisis. It is reported that the Cristiano Ronaldo private jet which was supposed to fly the Juventus star back to Turin from Madeira on Monday has been held up in the Spanish capital of Madrid. With the ongoing travel restrictions in Spain due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is likely that the Cristiano Ronaldo return to Turin will be put on hold until conditions are deemed safe for his jet to take off from Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy delayed? Ronaldo hometown Madeira stint

According to the latest reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's quarantine stint in Madeira is set to be extended. The 35-year-old Juventus ace has remained in his Madeira house for over a month with his family and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was initially supposed to arrive in Italy on Monday according to reports from Record. Due to the travel limitations in Europe with fear of COVID-19 spreading, the Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy is expected to be postponed.

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy delayed? Cristiano Ronaldo private jet stranded in Spain

Reports from TVI have revealed that the Cristiano Ronaldo private jet, which is worth €34 million, is stranded in Spain. The coronavirus crisis has led to travel restrictions across Europe and the Gulfstream G650 was supposed to pick up the Juventus star from Madeira. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo private jet tried to take off on three separate occasions but was forced to remain grounded at Madrid due to the travel restrictions in Spain. It is reported that the Cristiano Ronaldo private jet can carry 18 passengers but will not be allowed to fly to Madeira.

Serie A return? Cristiano Ronaldo return to Italy delayed

The Italian government has given the clubs in Serie A the green light to resume training in a bid to restart football in the near future. Juventus were tentatively expected to return to training from Tuesday onwards even though the Cristiano Ronaldo return remains unlikely. With a possible Serie A return nearing, foreign players are expected to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arriving in Italy to prevent a second outbreak of the deadly bug.

(Image courtesy: Ronaldo Instagram)