Ronaldo To Real Madrid? Speculations Arise As CR7 Trains At Club's Training Ground

Just a few days after Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign came to an end with Portugal after the 1-0 defeat against Morocco, the 37-year-old has reportedly begun training at Real Madrid's training ground to maintain his fitness levels as he decides upon his future. Ronaldo has been a free agent ever since his contract was terminated by Manchester United just before the World Cup began.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Real Madrid?

Hugo Cerezo of Relevo has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid's sporting centre, Valdebebas, on December 14 to maintain his form as he eyes his next move. Cerezo adds that the Portuguese international has been permitted to train at Los Blancos' sporting centre because of his fantastic relationship with the club, having spent nine years there from 2009 to 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #Ronaldo



As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. pic.twitter.com/mrbFneIPkt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

As Ronaldo continues to maintain a fantastic relationship with the La Liga giants, there is a possibility that he could return to the Santiago Bernabeu as he is yet keen on playing football at the highest level for as long as he can. During his time at Real Madrid, the 37-year-old scored a staggering 450 goals in just 438 appearances across all competitions and won every competition the club could win at least on one occasion.

Ronaldo has won two La Liga titles (2011–12, 2016–17), two Copa del Reys (2010–11, 2013–14), and a staggering four UEFA Champions League trophies (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18), among several other titles. And along with all the trophies he has won with the club, he has also won several individual honours during his team at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the most important being his four Ballon d'Ors (five in total).

With just a few weeks remaining for the January transfer window to open, all eyes will be on Ronaldo as he eyes his next move.