Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled By Lionel Messi Fans After Juve Ace Misses Penalty Vs Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus to their ninth straight Serie A title, scoring against Sampdoria on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri's men clinched the title with a sufficient lead over second-placed Inter Milan on Matchday 36 of Serie A. Despite Ronaldo's massive contribution to the Old Lady throughout the season, he could not escape the wrath of Lionel Messi fans.

Juventus vs Sampdoria highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the second half of the game when Douglas Costa was fouled in the penalty box. The Portuguese forward, who is touted as one of the best with spot-kicks, struck the post this time around, inviting the wrath of his arch-rival Messi's fans, most of whom went on to troll the Juventus superstar. Some fans even went on to compare the conversion rate of the two footballing legends to suggest that the Argentine stood as an underrated figure when it comes to spot-kicks.

Juventus vs Sampdoria highlights: Lionel Messi fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo penalty convension rate this season: 86%



Messi penalty convension rate this season: 100%



Some is called a Penalty Bottler, and the other is Goat at it. pic.twitter.com/hY7t0Z0zWr — 𝓕𝓑𝓗 🐐 (@LFCrezz) July 26, 2020

I have a joke about Cristiano Ronaldo, but I'm not really to face the penalty. — Fuegoleon. (@Waffirian_) July 25, 2020

Penalty goals this season so far



Ronaldo: 13

Real Madrid: 12

Chelsea: 11

Manchester City: 10

Bayern München: 7

FC Barcelona: 6

Liverpool: 6



Penaldo at its peak — Dilax (@LeoPeak10) July 20, 2020

Career Hat-Tricks:

Messi: 54

Ronaldo: 56



Hat-Tricks without penalties:

Messi: 40

Ronaldo: 27 pic.twitter.com/mCppmRVbAH — Grizz (@TheBarca_Guy) July 25, 2020

Ronaldo has been scoring penalty goals all season and some deluded boys think he could have won ballon dor lmao😂😂😂 — Lατιf🇬🇭🦅 (@iLatif_) July 20, 2020

Juventus vs Sampdoria highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scores once

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the Turin-based outfit during injury-time. Miralem Pjanic attempted an unconventional free-kick towards Ronaldo, who was looming outside the penalty area to strike a low-lying shot past the goalkeeper to bag the lead. In the 67th minute, Federico Bernardeschi doubled the lead for the hosts from a close-range finish, after a shot struck by Ronaldo rebounded towards the Italian international.

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated the title triumph to every Juventus fan around the world, particularly those affected by the novel coronavirus. He went on to laud the courage and determination of the fans, claiming that it was their support that helped Juventus achieved the feat again, for the ninth time in a row. He also went on to claim that this title belonged to the whole of Italy.

Juventus clinch title with seven-point lead

Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role in Juventus' successful campaign throughout the season. The Portuguese international netted 31 times over the course of the Serie A season, with two games yet to be played. Juventus clinched the title with a seven-point lead with second-placed Inter Milan bagging 76 points in all.

Image courtesy: AP