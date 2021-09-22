Ronaldo's Mom Wants Christianinho To Play For Sporting CP If Not Her Son

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, reveals she wanted her son to return to Sporting CP, a club where he started his professional football career, but he chose to go for a different kind of homecoming. She also revealed that if not Ronaldo, she wants her grandson Christianinho to don the green and white stripes before she passes away. Ronaldo made his professional football debut with Sporting CP in 2002 before moving to Manchester United and transforming into the global icon, that he is today.

As reported by Goal, Aveiro on the ADN de Leao podcast revealed that she is a huge Sporting CP fan, and also claimed her wish to see a family member of her in the Sporting CP jersey before her death. While speaking about her son and grandson, Aveiro said, “Ronaldo has to come back here [to Sporting], for me he'd be here. He likes to watch Sporting's games. I've already told him, 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting’. 'Let's see...', he said, but if it isn't [him], it's Cristianinho! At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At the time, Ronaldo didn't have a coach, but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher.”

Ronaldo appeared for Sporting CP in 31 matches

Ronaldo played 31 matches for the Portuguese club, Sporting CP before moving to Manchester United in 2003. During his stint with the club, he also scored five goals for the team. It’s been 18 years since he left the club, and his mother Aveiro is eager to see him play club football in Portugal again. As far as Cristianinho is concerned, at 11-years of age, he isn’t ready yet for the spotlight to be on him. As revealed by Aveiro, the kid sees himself playing for Sporting in the future, however, the kid is yet to decide, whether he wants to follow his father’s footsteps or decides to pave his own path.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has already scored four goals in three matches for Manchester United since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window. He scored a brace on his second debut for the club during his Premier League return and made United win against New Castle. Courtesy of Ronaldo's brace and goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard, United won the match 4-1 on September 11. They are now set to face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third-round clash on September 23.

