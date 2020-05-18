Wayne Rooney’s Key Advice For Solskjaer On Paul Pogba’s Best Position On The Pitch

Man United legend Wayne Rooney offered some advice to current club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week, pertaining to Paul Pogba and his position on the field. Wayne Rooney suggested that Paul Pogba would be a 'nightmare' for opposition defenders if the Frenchman made more darting runs to join the attack. Wayne Rooney urged Paul Pogba to play a role similar as Blues legend Frank Lampard did during his exploits at Stamford Bridge.

Wayne Rooney on Paul Pogba position for Man United

While speaking to The Times, Wayne Rooney explained that Paul Pogba would be ideal and more effective as a deep-lying midfielder who could also join an attack when the ball is out wide on the flanks. Due to the World Cup winner's 'athleticism' and 'good feet', Wayne Rooney believes that Paul Pogba would be an absolute nightmare for defenders to cope with and would 'love' to see the 27-year-old taking on a new role. The Derby County player/manager explained that if he were head coach at Man United, he would certainly consider Paul Pogba for that role, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some food for thought.

🗣 Wayne Rooney:



"I would love to see Paul Pogba playing deeper and attacking the box the moment the ball went wide." pic.twitter.com/n2QE2FUuU2 — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) May 17, 2020

Rooney suggests Paul Pogba position change to emulate Blues legend, Frank Lampard

Wayne Rooney's advice for Solskjaer could possibly stem from his own positional change during the latter stages of his career at Old Trafford. Man United's all-time top goalscorer with 253 goals, Wayne Rooney, began his career as a striker under the watch of Sir Alex Ferguson but was moved into midfield under Louis van Gaal's management. However, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson warned his United players to remain alert about then Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard and his movement into the box. Although Rooney tried to imitate his former England colleague Lampard, the 34-year-old believes that Pogba would be better suited for that role under the guidance of Solskjaer.

Man United in the hunt for top four

In his first full season in charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aided the Red Devils to fifth place on the Premier League table, just three points behind Lampard's Chelsea. With Paul Pogba now fit, United are bound to receive a massive boost in midfield to end the season on a high once Premier League football resumes. With nine matchdays left until the end of the season, Solskjaer would be hoping to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

