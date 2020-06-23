Wayne Rooney Draws Comparisons Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Mohamed Salah, Fans Unhappy

Man United’s all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney recently explained how Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has managed to replicate the impact Cristiano Ronaldo once had at Old Trafford. A number of Man United fans were unhappy with the recent comparisons made by Derby County captain Wayne Rooney due to the prolonged success of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Mohamed Salah’s meteoric rise at Anfield over the past three years has seen the Egyptian find the back of the net on a regular basis but, United fans were quick to disagree with the Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons made by Wayne Rooney.

ALSO READ: Red Star Belgrade Says 5 Players Test Positive For Virus

Wayne Rooney compares Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo

While writing on his column for the Times, Wayne Rooney compared Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah, to his former Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of having a similar attacking threat. ‘Mohamed Salah reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United. Not really helping out in defence but always a threat on the counterattack.’, Rooney wrote. The 34-year-old further added, ‘The lack of tracking back allows Mo Salah to be a nuisance for opposition defenders when Liverpool break in numbers and Cristiano Ronaldo had a similar role at Old Trafford.'

🗣 Wayne Rooney: “Mo Salah is starting to do what Ronaldo did for Manchester United."



[The Times] pic.twitter.com/PKLSOHfwnA — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2020

ALSO READ: Serie A Goalscorers Take A Knee In League Blighted By Racism

Fans unhappy with Wayne Rooney comparisons

In five seasons at Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 84 goals in 196 league appearances, winning the Premier League on three occasions. The Portuguese winger made a then-record transfer to Real Madrid in 2010 for a reported £80 million (€94 million). Mohamed Salah has scored 72 goals in 113 appearances for Liverpool. This season, the 28-year-old forward has been integral in guiding leading Jurgen Klopp's side on the verge of winning their first English top-flight title in 30 years, netting 16 goals in the Premier League. However, a number of Man United fans have contrasting opinions to those of Wayne Rooney.

ALSO READ: Japan Out Of 2023 Women's World Cup; Australia-NZ Bid Favored

On Twitter, Wayne Rooney received a slight bashing from United fans as one of them wrote, 'Just because you’re a footballer doesn’t mean that you have any good football opinions,'. A second fan added, "Salah should never be mentioned in the same sentence with the greatest player to ever kick a football!". A third also commented, "Salah is world class but he's no Cristiano Ronaldo".

ALSO READ: Merseyside Derby Watched By Record 5m Viewers On British TV

Image Credits - Mo Salah Instagram / AP