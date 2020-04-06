Wayne Rooney Opens Up On 2006 World Cup ‘wink’ Incident With Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United legend Wayne Rooney described his sending off in FIFA World Cup 2006 against Portugal as the 'worst feeling' in his career. Having been given his marching orders by referee Horacio Elizondo, Wayne Rooney also claimed the infamous 'Cristiano Ronaldo wink incident' triggered a few of the Man United and English supporters but not himself. In fact, the 34-year-old revealed that the 'Ronaldo wink incident' in the FIFA World Cup 2006 in the England vs Portugal game brought the pair closer at Manchester United.

ALSO READ: Player Sentenced To 3 Months At Home For Flouting Curfew

FIFA World Cup 2006 England vs Portugal: Ronaldo wink incident

With the scoreline still at 0-0 after 61 minutes, a controversial moment occurred as Waye Rooney stamped on Portuguese defender Ricardo Carvalho. The Englishman received a red card for violent conduct and then-Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly played a big part in convincing the referee for Wayne Rooney's sending off. Cristiano Ronaldo was caught winking after protesting with the referee to hand Rooney his marching orders. Portugal went on to win the game 3-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes and qualified into the semi-finals of FIFA World Cup 2006.

ALSO READ: ON THIS DAY: Maradona Suspended By Italian League After Positive Cocaine Test

Wayne Rooney unfazed by Ronaldo wink incident

Soon after the dramatic incident, Wayne Rooney headed back to the changing room and pondered on the situation. Rooney received messages on his phone over the Ronaldo wink incident but termed the wink as 'nothing'. While writing for his column for The Times, the Englishman stated that the feeling of getting sent off in the FIFA World Cup 2006 quarter-final was the lowest point in his career. However, Wayne Rooney claimed he would have done the same towards Cristiano Ronaldo if given the opportunity.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Blasted Over Virus Furlough, Players In $200m Wage Cut Warning

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo speak face-to-face

After the full-time whistle, Wayne Rooney met up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the tunnel and the duo spoke face-to-face. Wayne Rooney admitted that the stamp was indeed worth a red card but explained he never had any issues with Cristiano Ronaldo despite shoving his clubmate on the pitch. Instead, Wayne Rooney wished the Portuguese winger the best of luck for the remainder of the tournament and hoped to form a solid partnership in attack for Man United when he returned from international duty.

ALSO READ: England Soccer Star Walker Sorry After ‘lockdown Party’