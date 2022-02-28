Russia & Its Clubs Kicked Out Of FIFA World Cup 2022 & UEFA Events For Ukraine Invasion

International football associations FIFA and UEFA have decided to suspend Russian clubs and national teams from competing in all competitions, including the marquee World Cup. Following President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, Russia has been ejected from the World Cup 2022 play-offs until further notice.

UEFA is expected to follow suit for their competitions, having already stripped Russia the rights of hosting this season's UEFA Champions League Final in May. The UCL final was supposed to be held on May 28 in St Petersburg but will instead be held in Paris at the Saint Denis.

FIFA and UEFA take action against Russia

According to Bild, Russian club football team Spartak Moscow has been removed from the UEFA Europa League. The club is partially owned by former Russian military officer Leonid Fedun. As a result, Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig will directly progress to the quarter-finals of the competition. Furthermore, Roman Abramovich has surrendered his control of Chelsea FC, whereas the move barring Russia from the World Cup is unprecedented given that Russia had hosted the 2018 edition.

Russia was also stipped of hosting UCL final

UEFA's statement to stip Russia of hosting the Champions League final read:

"The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 2100 CET. UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic president Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."

Russia-Ukraine war peace talks

As the first round of negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended, sources informed on Monday that the two sides will be meeting for the second round in a couple of days. The second round will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border after the delegations consult their capitals on the issues discussed in the first round.

During the first round, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from the Crimea and Donbas regions. After the talks, the Head of the Russian delegation at the talks from the Ukrainian side, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said, "We found some points by which we can predict common positions."

(Image: AP)