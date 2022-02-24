Russia-Ukraine War: Brazilian Footballers In Ukraine Urge Bolsonaro Govt For Evacuation

Several Brazilian footballers have been left stranded in war-hit Ukraine and amid growing political tensions they have taken to social media to plead to the Brazilian government urging them to help them to exit the war zone and arrange for the evacuation at the earliest possible hour.

Ukraine has turned into a warzone after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘military operation’ in the region. Brazilain players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv all got together with the families at a hotel in the country's capital. In the video Brazilian footballer, Junior Moraes can be heard saying 'The situation is one of despair. I ask you to disclose this video so that it reaches the [Brazilian] government.

Not just the Brazilian players but several other players have been stranded in the country after roads have been blocked and flights have been suspended.

Speaking to Sky Sports Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto de Zerbi spoke about how he along with his wife and son tried to leave Ukraine but only to see their attempt turn futile after their morning flight was abandoned. “We’re not heroes – but we’re really worried. Today morning we woke up hearing blows and explosions around.” “We’re fine, yes – but the situation is tense. We want to know how to proceed now”. he said.

"I had a flight scheduled for today, but now it is impossible to leave here, not least because the airports are already destroyed and the airspace has been closed. This is the worst day of my life. Now it’s time to wait and be lucky. And pray that a bomb doesn’t fall on us." he told Jornal de Noticias.

UEFA to move Champions League final out of Russia

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the UEFA has decided that it will not stage this season’s Champions League final in St. Petersburg. "With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary," UEFA had earlier said in a statement on the matter.

Image: Twitter/Arthurquezada