Ryan Giggs’ Brother Claims His Ex-wife Cheated On Him With 10 Footballers

Ryan Giggs' brother, Rhodri Giggs has shockingly claimed that his ex-wife Natasha Lever had affairs with ten top-level footballers — including his own brother, while he was married to her. Rhodri and Natasha split in 2012 after her eight-year affair with the current Wales national team manager came to light. Rhodri, who has two sons with Natasha, also revealed that one of the footballers in question fled a bar in Portugal instead of coming face-to-face with him.

Ryan Giggs' brother Rhodri reveals shocking details about ex-wife Natasha

While speaking on James English's Anything Goes podcast, Rhodri said, "I went out with one of their girlfriends when I was in their crowd so I know what both sides do. Just a bad thing to happen so I'm just going all guns blazing now. I could name ten footballers that she'd been with."

Rhodri recalled an incident in Portugal that when a footballer in question fled a bar when he had entered. "After it all happened I went to Portugal and I'm with two naughty lads, and as I walked into the bar one of the guys is stood right behind the door with his mate. I've walked to the bar, and as I've walked to the bar and turned, all I've seen is the door shut," he said. Despite the pain of betrayal, Rhodri claimed that he now maintains a 'good' relationship with Natasha. The 44-year-old said, "But for myself and Natasha, we have a good relationship now. We can’t be messing about, we have kids together.”

Ryan Giggs affair with brother's wife: Ryan Giggs Natasha scandal in 2011

Controversy tore through the Giggs family in 2011 when it was revealed that Man United legend Ryan Giggs had been engaged in an eight-year affair with Rhodri's wife, Natasha. "It was bizarre, whole different kinds of emotions: numbness, shock, disbelief," Rhodri said in an interview with ITV's This Morning programme in 2015 when asked how the episode made him feel. At the time, Rhodri also went on to reveal that he actually felt sorry for his elder brother.

"As an established footballer that he is he's got lots of things that many people haven't got, I just felt sorry for him. He had a nice wife, nice children, a nice home, a nice life, but he obviously wasn't happy with it," explained Rhodri. Ryan Giggs was married to Stacey Cooke from 2017 until their split in 2017. Ryan and Stacey share two children together.

Image Credits - AP