Ryan Giggs Says Guiding Wales To Euro 2020 Was One Of The Best Days Of His Life

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has stated that his team's qualification for the main draw in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament was one of the best days of his life after forward Aaron Ramsey scored a brace in a 2-0 win over Hungary. After Wales suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Hungary in Budapest in the month of June, qualification for the main draw looked slim but 4 consecutive wins powered the Welsh to their third major tournament.

'One of the best days of my life'

Giggs said that things cannot get any better as it was one of the best days of his managerial career. He congratulated his players for helping the team come out of a dire situation after 2 defeats in the summer. The former Manchester United midfielder said that the team showed sheer determination, quality and grit in order to get where they as at this particular moment.

The former Red Devil stated that team defended really well in their 2-0 victory but added that there was considerable scope for improvement. He said that the two goals from Ramsey and a clean sheet was a decent result and Hungary did not really cause trouble for their defence line apart from a save by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey in the first half of the match.

'Fortunate to have such a team and staff'

Giggs said that his team had the capability and talent to achieve so much more as there is a lot of quality in the squad and not individual players. He said everyone showed what they were capable of and added that some of the boys gave it they're all in the match that sealed their qualification. The manager further added that he was fortunate for such backroom staff to help him out and the team.

With Wales qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, it will be a chance for Ryan Giggs to lead his team to International glory that he was not able to during his Illustrious playing career with Wales.

Giggs was appointed as the Wales Manager in 2018 after the departure of Chris Coleman, who had left the manager's post vacant to fill in the manager's shoes at Sunderland.

An illustrious career

Ryan Giggs spent 23 years with Manchester United and scored a total of 168 goals in 963 appearances. He went on to win 12 Premier League, 2 Champions League titles with the Red Devils. He holds the record for the most decorated player with 34 trophies and holds the record for the most Premier League assists for a player with a total of 162 assists to his credit. The Welsh is also the first player to score 100 goals for Manchester United.

