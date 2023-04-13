Cut on his lip, Bayern could terminate contract: Inside details of Sadio Mane-Leroy Sane fight

Bayern Munich's problems seem to have deepened following their Champions League defeat to Manchester City. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silvaa and Erling Haaland proved to be enough in a match that appeared to be a pretty comfortable evening for the reigning English champions. City will now travel to Germany to seal their place n the semis of the UEFA Champions League.

Sadio Mane-Leroy Sane involved in bust-up

In a shocking revelation, Bayern's Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane were engaged in an altercation in the aftermath of the Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium. Sky Germany reported Sane seemingly had a cut on his lip and he was later seen trying to hide his injury. The two players had an argument on the pitch in the latter part of the game and other Bayern players had to be involved in the clash.

According to the German publication Bild, Mane had claimed he didn't like the way Sane spoke to him after the game.

The incident has rocked the football world and the German club is considering severe punishment for the former Liverpool forward. A hefty fine or a suspension could be imposed on the player while a summer transfer could also be in the offing. Mane arrived at the Allianz Arena.

Latest reports emerged that the player has apologised in front of the entire squad.

The Senegalese international hasn't really hit the stride as Bayern are struggling to match their expectations this season. They crashed out of the German Cup while their Champions League future looks bleak following their awful defeat at the hands of City.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola revealed after the game he was emotionally destroyed during the heavyweight clash.

"It was not comfortable at all. I am emotionally destroyed! I have 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game.

"For 55 to 60 minutes, it was a tight game, for parts they were better than us.

"From the start of the second half, they were better. We could not control them. But we adjusted something and we were better. It is an incredible result. But we have to do something in Munich at a little bit better not to suffer too much. We will try to do it."