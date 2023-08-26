Sadio Mane Shockingly Reacts As He Met Al-Nassr Teammate’s Twin Brother During SPL - WATCH

Al Nassr thrashed Al Fateh with a convincing score of 5-0 on Friday in the Saudi Pro League, boosted by their amazing success in the AFC Champions League earlier in the week. The performances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane demonstrated the strong partnership they have been developing. In the match against Al Fateh, the 38-year-old struck his 63rd career hat trick, while Mane added two goals.

SPL: Sadio Mane confused his teammate with an opponent

After shaking hands with Qassem Lajami of Al-Fateh, famed Al-Nassr player Sadio Mane responded in a humorous manner. Notably, Mane's teammate at Al-Nassr, Ali Lajami, is the identical twin brother of Qassem Lajami.

Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh were due to face off on August 25 at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in the Saudi Pro League. After suffering back-to-back losses to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun to start their current season, Mane and his side are determined to pick up their winning streak.

Just before the game began, during the traditional handshakes between the opposing teams, a humorous occurrence took place. Sadio Mane, age 31, shook hands with Qassem Lajami of Al-Fateh. However, what followed was a quick and funny moment — Mane turned around for a split second with a bewildered look on his face. The twin brother of Qassem, Ali, plays a key role in Mane's own team, Al-Nassr, which is the source of this amusing response.

Sadio Mane scored two goals against Al-Fateh; the first came in the 27th minute, and the other came in the 81st minute. The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo completed a historic hat-trick and will be eyeing to create new records in the Saudi Pro League along with Mane.

When will Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo play their next SPL match?

Sadio Mane will now be seen in action along with the captain, CR7, in the Saudi Pro League matchday 4 when Al-Nassr will take on Al-Shabab on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Al-Nassr is currently ranked 10th with 2 losses and 1 win in the league so far.