SAFF Championship: Captain Sunil Chhetri Ties Pele Record In India's Win Over Nepal

Football icon Sunil Chettri made a huge statement by scoring the winner for India against Nepal in Maldives on Sunday. Chettri’s hit ensured that India stay afloat in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2021 campaign. The goal also saw the Indian skipper equal Brazilian legend Pele’s goal scoring record.

The Indian national football team registered their first win of the SAFF Championship against Nepal. It was captain Sunil Chettri who scored the winner. The goal saw Chhetri go on level terms with football great Pele on 77 international goals each. The 37-year-old has now become joint-fourth in the list of highest scoring active footballers. The Sunil Chhetri goal today placed in the same slot with UAE's Ali Mabkhout for most goals.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi are the only players ahead of Chettri in the goalscoring records table. Manchester United attacker Ronaldo tops the table with 111 international goals while Paris Saint Germain’s attacker Lionel Messi sits second with 79. Chettri had earlier surpasses Messi in the race, only to be overtaken again.

Sunil Chettri surpassed Lionel Messi

Earlier in June, Chettri scored an outstanding brace to help India register their opening win in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The goals had helped him overtake his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, as well to become the second-highest active international goal scorer with 74 goals to his tally. The Argentina icon Messi then had only 72 international goals. However, Messi stepped up and outscored Chettri during the Copa America 2021, which Argentina went on to win.

India vs Nepal football match

Indian national football team registered their first win of the SAFF Championship 2021 beating Nepal. The match held in the Maldives on Sunday saw the Blue Tigers squeeze out a 1-0 victory. This was a big relief after the squad landed two draws, against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Chhetri and his side were eager to win the game as an early exit from the 13th edition of the regional tournament was fast oncoming. The Blue Tigers had a rather frustrating match as the side held 75 per cent possession and 20 attempts on the goal, without a payoff. The all-important goal came as late as the 82nd minute when skipper Chhetri stepped up and finished off a Brandon Fernandes-Farukh Choudhary pass and go move from inside the Nepal box.

Image: PTI/ AP