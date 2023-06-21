India Vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: Chhetri Helps India Win 4-0

Quick links:
India face Pakistan in SAFF Championships. (Image-Twitter)
India secures their win after a beatiful display of football, hattrick from Sunil Chhetri and a goal from Udanta.
90 minutes of the match are over and 6 minutes of injury time is added.
Sunil Chhetri comes out for Liston Colaco
Udanta scores for India on the 81st minute
IN-Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh
OUT-Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte
Sunil Chhetri scores a hattrick against Pakistan.
Penalty for India Sunil Chhetri on a hattrick.
Great defending from Pakistan to stop the India's number 22.
65 mins: Anirudh Thapa off for Rohit Kumar. Pritam Kotal taken off for Nikhil Poojary.
Injury for Pakistan no. 18 but the player gets up after medical assistant.
A good cross from the Pakistan team but the striker failed to connect. This was the biggest chance for Pakistan so far.
India enjoy the lead but failed to extend it after a miss from sahal in the first 2 minutes of the second half.
Indian take a lead of 2 goals into the half-time against Pakistan.
Indian head coach Igor Stimac has been shown a red card for interference.
Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal in the 41st minute of the match but the referee revoked it citing an off-side rule.
Rao Hayat has been shown a yellow card for his foul in the 29th minute. India gets a free kick.
Sunil Chhetri scored his second goal of the match in the form of a penalty. India 2-0 Pakistan
Sunil Chhetri scores the goal after a huge mistake from the Pakistan keeper.
Both the teams have had a fresh start with India creating chances and Pakistan using their physicality and strength to defend them succesfully.
The game begins and India kicks first.
Pakistan XI: Sagib Hanif, Easah Suliman,Muhammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Otis Khan, Rahis Nabi, Hassan Bashir, Harun A Hamid, Ali U Mahmood.
Players are finished with their warm-up and the match will start soon.
Perfect weather conditions for the big clash 😍🙌🏽💙#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #INDPAK #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/assU25Yhd3— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
Here’s how the #BlueTigers 🐯 will take the field for #INDPAK 🤩👏🏽#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2ZlaRziums— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
Team Update all the way from Bangalore! 🇮🇳#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #shaheens pic.twitter.com/RvA4tJAkOQ— Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) June 21, 2023
1️⃣2️⃣ September 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
🇮🇳 3️⃣-1️⃣ 🇵🇰
The last time India and Pakistan met on the pitch, the #BlueTigers 🐯 were convincing winners 👏🏽🔥#IndianFootball ⚽️ fans, what’s going to be the final scoreline tonight?🤔
🎥 credits: SAFF#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #INDPAK pic.twitter.com/pcT1CKDYpl
Touchdown at Kanteerava 🤩💙#SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 #INDPAK #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/sXbWMIjLyS— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023