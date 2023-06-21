Last Updated:

India Vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: Chhetri Helps India Win 4-0

The SAFF Championship 2023 will begin on June 21, 2023, at 7:30 IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, with India vs Pakistan. Both sides will be aiming to fight for their flag in today's battle and secure three points in the group stage encounter, as they have shared a long history of rivalries across numerous sports.

Aryan Suraj
India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship

India face Pakistan in SAFF Championships. (Image-Twitter)

21:34 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Full time

India secures their win after a beatiful display of football, hattrick from Sunil Chhetri and a goal from Udanta.

21:24 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: 6 minutes of added time

90 minutes of the match  are over and 6 minutes of injury time is added.

21:21 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Last change for India

Sunil Chhetri comes out for Liston Colaco

21:15 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Udanta scores for India

Udanta scores for India on the 81st minute 

21:15 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: More changes for India

IN-Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh 

OUT-Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte

21:08 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Sunil Chhetri scores his hattrick

Sunil Chhetri scores a hattrick against Pakistan.

21:08 IST, June 21st 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Penalty for India

Penalty for India Sunil Chhetri on a hattrick.

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Big chance for India

Great defending from Pakistan to stop the India's number 22. 

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Change for India

65 mins: Anirudh Thapa off for Rohit Kumar. Pritam Kotal taken off for Nikhil Poojary.

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Injury for Pakistan

Injury for Pakistan no. 18 but the player gets up after medical assistant.

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Close chance for Pakistan

A good cross from the Pakistan team but the striker failed to connect. This was the biggest chance for Pakistan so far.

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Second half begins!

India enjoy the lead but failed to extend it after a miss from sahal in the first 2 minutes of the second half.

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: IND 2-0 PAK at half-time

Indian take a lead of 2 goals into the half-time against Pakistan. 

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: India head coach shown red card

Indian head coach Igor Stimac has been shown a red card for interference. 

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Chhangte hits the net but offside flag is up

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal in the 41st minute of the match but the referee revoked it citing an off-side rule. 

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Rao Hayat gets a yellow card

Rao Hayat has been shown a yellow card for his foul in the 29th minute. India gets a free kick. 

pointer
India vs Pakistan live score: Chhetri scores 2nd goal

Sunil Chhetri scored his second goal of the match in the form of a penalty. India 2-0 Pakistan

pointer
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: First Goal For India

Sunil Chhetri scores the goal after a huge mistake from the Pakistan keeper.

pointer
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: First 5 minutes of the game

Both the teams have had a fresh start with India creating chances and Pakistan using their physicality and strength to defend them succesfully.

pointer
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: India starts the game

The game begins and India kicks first.

pointer
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Pakistan Starting XI

Pakistan XI: Sagib Hanif, Easah Suliman,Muhammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Otis Khan, Rahis Nabi, Hassan Bashir, Harun A Hamid, Ali U Mahmood.

pointer
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Warm-up done

Players are finished with their warm-up and the match will start soon. 

pointer
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Indian players start their warm-up
19:11 IST, June 21st 2023
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Overall head-to-head record
  • Games played - 26
  • India wins - 13
  • Draws -10
  • Pakistan wins -3
18:57 IST, June 21st 2023
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Starting 11 of India
18:57 IST, June 21st 2023
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Update from Pakistan Football Team
18:50 IST, June 21st 2023
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Last SAFF meeting
18:48 IST, June 21st 2023
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Some facts about the teams
  • India recently won the Hero Intercontinental Cup against Lebanon
  • India stands at 98 on the FIFA rankings 
  • Pakistan stands at 195 on the FIFA Rankings
18:45 IST, June 21st 2023
SAFF Championship: India vs Pakistan live score: Indian Players arrive at the stadium!
