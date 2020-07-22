Man United Transfer News: Sancho 'pushing' For Red Devils Move As Negotiations Continue

There seems to be no end to Jadon Sancho's transfer reports, linking him with a return to the Premier League. It is no secret that the England international looks to play in the Premier League next season, with Manchester United as the favourites to land the winger. Recent Sancho transfer reports suggest that the player has been pushing for an agreement between Dortmund and Man United at the earliest.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer fee set at €120m should Man United qualify for Champions League

Jadon Sancho 'pushing' for a deal

Christian Falk: "I think [Jadon] Sancho is pushing a little bit for a deal, and Dortmund know that already. Of course he wants to come to #mufc." #mulive [@UnitedStandMUFC] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 21, 2020

According to a report by German media publication Sport Bild, Dortmund are aware of the fact that Sancho harbours a dream move to the Old Trafford next season. The player has been pushing for a deal between the two football clubs in an attempt to wind up the negotiations soon. The winger has already agreed to personal terms with Man United, suggest various reports.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United could go through but Dortmund stand firm on price

Jadon Sancho transfer the top priority for Man United

Another report by The Athletic suggests that Sancho is the top priority for Man United this transfer window. The Old Trafford outfit will strive hard to ensure that the Sancho transfer materialises. Although, the two clubs are far from reaching an agreement for the England international, with agreement on several aspects yet to be reached.

According to an early report by Sport Bild, Dortmund have fixed €120 million ($136 million) as the asking price for the Jadon Sancho transfer. The report claims that Dortmund will not agree to any offer below the price set by the club for the winger. A report also stated that Dortmund have placed an August 10 deadline for Man United to wind up the transfer.

Keeping in view the potential of Sancho to succeed in Europe, Dortmund have placed another demand for Man United that could make or break the deal for the winger. Reports suggest that the Bundesliga giants will agree to a deal with the Red Devils only if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side qualify for the Champions League next season.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Real Madrid join race to sign Dortmund star alongside Man United

Man United's Premier League update

Man United's Champions League dream appears realistic with their recent run of form in the Premier League this season. Solskjaer's men occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League with 62 points, same as that of fourth-placed Leicester City. However, Man United still have a game in hand and could move to the fourth spot with a victory against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Also Read | Man United to delay Jadon Sancho transfer by 12 months due to coronavirus crisis

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram