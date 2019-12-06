ISL: Sandesh Jhingan Urges Indian Football Fans To End Bullying Rival Team Supporters

After the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match last month, there was a video that showed a KBFC fan being bullied by the Mumbai fan group on a metro train journey. The group of Bengaluru FC fans can be seen yelling derogatory chants towards the lone Kerala Blasters supporter who was by himself. India defender and Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan shared the viral video across all his social media pages with an important message for Indian football fans across the globe.

Sandesh Jhingan asks football fans to stop 'bullying' in public places

Kerala Blasters' Sandesh Jhingan, who has been sidelined from the ISL season with an ACL tear, has asked Indian football fans to stop 'bullying' across the country. The 26-year old former Bengaluru FC player pleaded to Indian fan groups across the nation to stop their disruptive activities over the course of the ongoing ISL season. The Indian defender questioned the culture of off-field bullying and said that such instances turn into ‘uncontrollable ugly fights'. Sandesh Jhingan is currently undergoing rehabilitation on an ACL injury he suffered while on international duty with the Indian national team.

Sandesh Jhingan posts picture after surgery; continues with ACL rehabilitation

My surgery has gone really well and now i am on the next stage of my comeback. Just Wanna thank you all for the support and wishes and also wanna thank Dr.Anant joshi along with his staff at Sportsmed mumbai for taking such good care of me. 🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/sGbmbNIe9O — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) November 7, 2019

