SAP Vs YKFM Dream11: Consadole Sapporo Vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction And Team News

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo take on Yokohama F. Marinos in the upcoming matchday 10 of the ongoing J1 League on Friday. The Japanese domestic League clash is set to be played on April 16 at Sapporo Dome with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Team, top picks, among other details of the match.

SAP vs YKFM Match Preview

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo will be heading into the match following a string of poor performances as the hosts will are currently on a two-match min wineless run. After suffering for a narrow 2-1 loss to FC Tokyo, the hosts went on to play out a 2-2 draw against Kashima Antlers in their latest outing. Currently finding themselves slotted 14th on the league table, the hosts will be aiming to move closer to the top 10 by recording their third win of the season on Friday. However, they face a tough opponent and will have to play their best football in order to win and walk away with three points.

Yokohama F. Marinos on the other hand have been one of the most consistent teams in recent times during their ongoing Japanese domestic League as they find themselves riding on a string of impressive performances. Unbeaten since their 2-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale in the last week of February, Yokohama F. Marinos have managed to pull together solid performances as they head into the match after playing out a 0-0 draw against Vegalta Sendai in their latest outing. Currently slotted seventh on the table, the visitors have pockets four wins from eight games while playing out three draws and suffering from one loss so far. With 15 points against their tally, Yokohama F. Marinos will be aiming to break into the top four with a win on Friday.

SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- A. Onaiwu or T. Kaneko

Vice-Captain- A. Lopes or J. Amano

SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Y. Takaoka

Defenders – T. Iwata, A. Fukumori, S. Hatanaka, T. Martins

Midfielders – C. Songkrasin, J. Amano, Y. Komai, T. Kaneko

Strikers – A. Lopes, A. Onaiwu

SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Yokohama F. Marinos to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

Note: The above SAP vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Team and SAP vs YKFM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.=